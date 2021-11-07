Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

EBIX opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ebix has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Ebix worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

