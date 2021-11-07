Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

