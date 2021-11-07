Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 489,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.