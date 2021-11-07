Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. 489,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The company has a market cap of $547.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

