Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $597,970.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,368,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,855. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.