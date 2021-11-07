Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $132,081.43 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $132,081.43 and approximately $118,425.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

