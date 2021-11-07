DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) vs. Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Analysis

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Toast N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67 Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.01%. Toast has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Toast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.49 -$149.00 million $1.48 23.20 Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Toast on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

