DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DuPont’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. The buyout of Rogers will also offer significant cost synergy opportunities. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. However, weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is hurting its order patterns. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weakness in the Interconnect Solutions business.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.40 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

