Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.56.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.