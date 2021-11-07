DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,254,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

