Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $111.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

DLTR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. 4,546,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,471. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

