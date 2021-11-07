DOGEFI Reaches Market Cap of $911,748.06 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 176.4% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $911,748.06 and approximately $1,133.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00083489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,592.60 or 1.00401623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.16 or 0.07266593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022127 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

