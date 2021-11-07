Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DISCB stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Get Discovery alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.