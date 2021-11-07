DinoExchange (DINO) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $878,660.66 and approximately $49.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DinoExchange has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00100238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.46 or 0.07375564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.45 or 1.00344867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DinoExchange Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

