Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $99.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

