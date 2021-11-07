Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,561 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Intersect ENT worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $907.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 124.96% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

