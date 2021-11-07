Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.61.

BLDP stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

