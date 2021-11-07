Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.46 Million Stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 319.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Viomi Technology worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Viomi Technology stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

