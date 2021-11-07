Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $210,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

