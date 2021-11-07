Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Lazydays worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $840,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,312,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,133 shares of company stock worth $8,499,260. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

