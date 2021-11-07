Digitalcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $331,881.43 and $361.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.58 or 0.07382272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00319256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.00955823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00085842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00420693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00272030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00241170 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,964,643 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

