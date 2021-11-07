Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.83 ($19.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.35.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

