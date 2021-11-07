Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
