Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

