Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.77. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

