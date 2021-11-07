Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Discovery has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

