Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

