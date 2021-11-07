Dendur Capital LP Increases Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 3.6% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

