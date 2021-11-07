Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.