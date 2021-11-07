Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Tops $10.19 on Top Exchanges

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.71 million and approximately $35.06 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00016316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.