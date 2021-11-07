DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $182,490.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $182,490.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00083314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00100052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.44 or 0.07348172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00761094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022142 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.