David Martin Roberts Sells 37,500 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $8,433,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

