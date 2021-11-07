David J. Moss Sells 1,025 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INmune Bio stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.67. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

