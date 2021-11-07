David Harris Purchases 100,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) insider David Harris acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Franklin Resources stock opened at GBX 20.19 ($0.26) on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

