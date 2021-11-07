David Harris Purchases 100,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) insider David Harris acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Franklin Resources stock opened at GBX 20.19 ($0.26) on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.33).
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.