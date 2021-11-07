Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $371,496.40 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $371,496.40 and $12,976.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.64 or 0.00438856 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.50 or 0.01028306 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,567,200 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

