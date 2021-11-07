Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Datadog stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

