Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $18.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.