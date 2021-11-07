Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $18.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,997,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
