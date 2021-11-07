DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Sells $83,202.41 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. On average, analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

