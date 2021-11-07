Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has 96.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 95.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.33.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

