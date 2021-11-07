Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNMR. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

