Danaos (DAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DAC opened at $70.84 on Friday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Danaos worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

