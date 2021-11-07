Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 826,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $292.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

