DA Davidson Weighs in on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

ICHR stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

