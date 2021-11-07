DA Davidson Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 39,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.