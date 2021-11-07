CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,734. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

