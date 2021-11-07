CyberMusic One Day Volume Hits $841.00 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, CyberMusic has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One CyberMusic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMusic has a total market cap of $107,843.92 and approximately $841.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00427602 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001246 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.42 or 0.01018069 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io

CyberMusic Coin Trading

