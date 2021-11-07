CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $16,706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $573,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

