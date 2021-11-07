Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Custom Truck One Source has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTOS opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

