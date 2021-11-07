Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1,060.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Radware worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Radware stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

