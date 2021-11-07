Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

