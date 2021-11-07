Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $235.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $239.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

